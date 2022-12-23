Cronos Price Hits $0.0578 on Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.46 billion and $12.09 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cronos has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0578 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00070445 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00053446 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001024 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007983 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00022168 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000217 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.