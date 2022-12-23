Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANCTF. Scotiabank upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$66.00 to C$68.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. National Bank Financial raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.28.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

OTCMKTS ANCTF opened at $44.03 on Monday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of $35.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average of $43.59.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

