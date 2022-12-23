Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 26,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 454,279 shares.The stock last traded at $134.00 and had previously closed at $133.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.05 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Credicorp Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Credicorp

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The bank reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.29. Credicorp had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 20.9% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 107.1% during the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Further Reading

