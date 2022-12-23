Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) Trading Down 0.9%

Creative Technology Ltd (OTCMKTS:CREAF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32.
Creative Technology Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes digital entertainment products worldwide. The company offers digitized sound and video boards, computers, and related multimedia and personal digital entertainment products. It also provides headphones, gaming headsets, speakers, sound cards, sound blasters, work solutions, webcams, adapters and accessories, audio products, and others.
