Courier Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $12,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,500 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,576,000 after purchasing an additional 817,014 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,622,000 after purchasing an additional 630,526 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $240.84. The stock had a trading volume of 24,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,218. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.43.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

