Courier Capital LLC Sells 465 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 89,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,301,386 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.38. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

