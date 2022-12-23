Courier Capital LLC Sells 348 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Courier Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Towercrest Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 205,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 196.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,604,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,521,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $61.63. The company had a trading volume of 10,433,015 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.92.

