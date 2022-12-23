Courier Capital LLC Sells 1,090 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFAV traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.66. 646,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.04. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

