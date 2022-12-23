Courier Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,490,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,614 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,602.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,230,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,925 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,317,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,441,000 after purchasing an additional 573,921 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,779,000 after purchasing an additional 402,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,896,000 after purchasing an additional 309,631 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.19. 9,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,518. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.90 and a 200-day moving average of $84.58. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $116.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

