Courier Capital LLC Acquires 970 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after buying an additional 3,697,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,093 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,565,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,829,000 after purchasing an additional 526,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.13. 255,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,519,524. The company has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $69.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average of $47.59.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 27.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

