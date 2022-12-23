Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Gap Down to $9.17

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.17, but opened at $8.82. Costamare shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 30 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMRE shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Costamare Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Costamare Announces Dividend

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Costamare had a net margin of 46.07% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Costamare by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costamare by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Costamare by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Costamare by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 224,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Further Reading

