Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.33 and last traded at $13.25. 6,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 252,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSAN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cosan from $18.30 to $15.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.
Cosan Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cosan
Cosan Company Profile
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.
