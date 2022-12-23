Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.33 and last traded at $13.25. 6,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 252,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSAN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cosan from $18.30 to $15.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cosan by 78.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 17,139 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Cosan in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cosan in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cosan by 8,546.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 434,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 429,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its stake in Cosan by 154.0% in the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 756,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after purchasing an additional 458,743 shares in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

