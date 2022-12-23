Corundum Group Inc. Has $304,000 Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 147.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USB. Citigroup boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Compass Point decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.72.

NYSE USB traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $43.16. 121,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,011,998. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

