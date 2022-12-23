Corundum Group Inc. Buys 119 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,367 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.85.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.01. The stock had a trading volume of 43,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,200. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $195.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.56 and a 200 day moving average of $257.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 76.57%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

