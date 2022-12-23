Corundum Group Inc. Buys 1,167 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank of America Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.84.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.42. 324,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,401,288. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $260.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.84.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

