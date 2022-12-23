Corundum Group Inc. Acquires 1,111 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.2% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 66.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.44. 5,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,371. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.43 and its 200 day moving average is $161.31.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.78.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

