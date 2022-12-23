Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Director Acquires $69,930.00 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) Director Greg Washer purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $69,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 226,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Performance

Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.73. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $167.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.31.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm had revenue of $90.31 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Portfolio Services

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

