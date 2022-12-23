Conflux Achieves Market Cap of $47.97 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $47.97 million and approximately $955,937.86 worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,837.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.54 or 0.00389256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021923 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.32 or 0.00845248 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00097104 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.05 or 0.00606076 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00264889 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02292818 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $996,103.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

