Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 76 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $202.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

