Compass Ion Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 299,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,121,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 5.6% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter worth $88,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter worth $80,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $73.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.06. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $87.78.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

