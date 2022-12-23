Compass Ion Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for about 0.6% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 421.8% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $257,780,080 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $74.34 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.24 and a 1-year high of $138.95. The stock has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.27.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.63.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

