Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $259,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $107.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.86 and a 200-day moving average of $104.90. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.66.

