Community Bank of Raymore Sells 19,700 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Community Bank of Raymore lessened its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the quarter. LXP Industrial Trust makes up about 2.2% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Community Bank of Raymore owned approximately 0.25% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 142,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 198.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust stock remained flat at $10.23 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,485. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LXP shares. TheStreet upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

