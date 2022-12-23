Community Bank of Raymore Sells 104,275 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Community Bank of Raymore lessened its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,275 shares during the quarter. Service Properties Trust makes up approximately 1.0% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 350.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 49.5% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Service Properties Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,519. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.28%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -43.96%.

About Service Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Featured Stories

