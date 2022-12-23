Community Bank of Raymore Reduces Position in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Community Bank of Raymore trimmed its holdings in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the quarter. Community Bank of Raymore owned about 0.18% of Orion Office REIT worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Orion Office REIT by 2,734.1% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ONL remained flat at $8.77 on Friday. 679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,197. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Orion Office REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on Orion Office REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th.
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.
