Community Bank of Raymore Makes New $290,000 Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.2% during the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.68. The stock had a trading volume of 11,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,766,498. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $147.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $193.28.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.83.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

