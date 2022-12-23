Community Bank of Raymore Has $14.86 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Community Bank of Raymore increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,167 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 5.1% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Bank of America by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.22. 118,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,401,288. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.84.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.84.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

