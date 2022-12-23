Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Raised to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $80.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $78.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CMA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Comerica to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Comerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.09.

CMA stock opened at $65.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.68. Comerica has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.20 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Comerica by 30.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at $250,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 8.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 711,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,371,000 after buying an additional 54,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Comerica by 1.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,541,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,431,000 after buying an additional 27,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

