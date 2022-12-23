Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Trimmed by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,505,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909,055 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 2.4% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.30% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $176,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 340.7% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,817. The firm has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.74.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.