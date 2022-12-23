Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.70.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN opened at $34.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.14. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $281.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.29 per share, with a total value of $387,887.89. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,061.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $80,701.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,972.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.29 per share, with a total value of $387,887.89. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,061.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 91,950 shares of company stock worth $4,921,369 and sold 274,182 shares worth $12,223,433. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,882 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 346.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 683 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

