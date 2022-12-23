Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $139.29 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.01.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

