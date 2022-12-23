Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Has $242,000 Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,232 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 119.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in GSK during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $72.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.68. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $46.97.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3695 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.26) to GBX 1,500 ($18.22) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.04) to GBX 1,535 ($18.65) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,583.57.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

