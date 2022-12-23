Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,735 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,098,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,761 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $952,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,828,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,699 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 175.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $101,436,000 after purchasing an additional 956,946 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $46,180,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $55.16. 4,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,009,519. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

