Clover Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $53.80 Million (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Clover Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0538 or 0.00000320 BTC on major exchanges. Clover Finance has a total market capitalization of $53.80 million and approximately $92,532.83 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Clover Finance

Clover Finance’s genesis date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

