Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,035.23

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,035.23 ($12.58) and traded as high as GBX 1,068 ($12.97). Close Brothers Group shares last traded at GBX 1,065 ($12.94), with a volume of 279,513 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.18) to GBX 1,100 ($13.36) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($13.36) to GBX 1,250 ($15.18) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,300 ($15.79).
Close Brothers Group Stock Up 0.3 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,028.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,035.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 962.73.
Close Brothers Group Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Close Brothers Group
In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Mike Morgan purchased 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,095 ($13.30) per share, for a total transaction of £22,721.25 ($27,601.13). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,119 shares of company stock worth $2,317,409.
About Close Brothers Group
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.
Featured Stories
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.