Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $13.60 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

CLF opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.13. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,050,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,587,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,225,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

