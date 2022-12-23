Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 20,800 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,628.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,513,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274,746 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,217 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,744,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,193,000 after purchasing an additional 512,818 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,088,000 after purchasing an additional 569,213 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,016,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FALN stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.82. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $30.03.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.