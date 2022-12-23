Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 177 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.82.

DUK opened at $101.95 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.21 and a 200-day moving average of $102.09. The stock has a market cap of $78.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

