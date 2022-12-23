Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 10,327 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,327 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 20,945.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,818,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772,223 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,085.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,916,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,455 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,900,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 407.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,275,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 81,003.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 767,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,117,000 after acquiring an additional 766,289 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

IFRA opened at $36.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.79.

