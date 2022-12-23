Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 109.9% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.6% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 93.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 49.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.1 %

TE Connectivity stock opened at $114.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.62. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $165.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

