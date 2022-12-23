Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for 0.9% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,396.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,685,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 11,425,299 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,180,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,488,000 after buying an additional 1,792,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,597,000 after purchasing an additional 842,486 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,297,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,134,000 after purchasing an additional 221,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,689,000 after purchasing an additional 182,335 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COMT opened at $27.49 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $8.398 per share. This is a boost from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49. This represents a dividend yield of 30.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

