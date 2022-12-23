Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 167.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.79. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.56 and a 12 month high of $100.06.

