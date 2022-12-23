Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $517,000 Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $982,517,000. State Street Corp raised its position in M&T Bank by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,533,000 after buying an additional 1,460,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in M&T Bank by 90.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,012,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,241,000 after buying an additional 1,428,141 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in M&T Bank by 97.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,976,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,359,000 after buying an additional 974,958 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,040,000 after buying an additional 915,914 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $144.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.03. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.80.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

