Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 845 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.9% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,699,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.74 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.49 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,050. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.