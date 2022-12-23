Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.13 and last traded at $27.24. Approximately 8,292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 842,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

Clear Secure Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average is $25.56.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.09 million. As a group, analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.84%.

In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $105,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at $346,285.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $105,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,285.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 7,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $238,909.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 551,324 shares of company stock worth $16,635,799. Company insiders own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clear Secure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YOU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Clear Secure in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clear Secure

(Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.