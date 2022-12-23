Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Cintas updated its FY23 guidance to $12.50-12.80 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $12.50-$12.80 EPS.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $451.08. 739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,782. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $436.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Cintas has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $470.23.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Cintas

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.10.

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Cintas by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Cintas by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Cintas by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

