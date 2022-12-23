Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas updated its FY23 guidance to $12.50-12.80 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $12.50-$12.80 EPS.

Cintas Stock Performance

Cintas stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $453.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,782. Cintas has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $470.23. The company has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $436.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.45.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.43%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Cintas by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.10.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

