CIBC Lowers AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) to Neutral

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$24.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$35.00. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ACQ. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on AutoCanada from C$37.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$43.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$42.50.

AutoCanada Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of TSE:ACQ traded up C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$23.08. 53,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,687. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.53. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$20.76 and a one year high of C$43.03. The company has a market cap of C$582.91 million and a P/E ratio of 4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.76.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.31 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 4.3200002 EPS for the current year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

