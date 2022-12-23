Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Cut to $199.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $206.00 to $199.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.80.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $172.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $332.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.31. Chevron has a 1 year low of $115.41 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 12.3% during the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.