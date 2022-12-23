Charles J. Jones Sells 2,000 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles J. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.32, for a total transaction of 10,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at 1,330,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ BLZE opened at 5.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 5.38. Backblaze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 3.82 and a fifty-two week high of 18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.36 by -0.04. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 54.31% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The business had revenue of 22.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 21.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in Backblaze by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 556,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 164,783 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 12.1% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,150,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after buying an additional 124,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Backblaze by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 301,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth $620,000. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Backblaze to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

